Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested

instagram.com/badgalriri

In the US, singer Rihanna's mansion in Los Angeles was shot at on Sunday afternoon, and a woman was arrested for it, ABC News reports, citing police, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Los Angeles Police Department and sources familiar with the investigation, Rihanna's mansion was shot at on Sunday afternoon while the singer and businesswoman was at home.

According to the Los Angeles Police, a 30-year-old female suspect has been arrested. The motive is not yet clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sources told ABC News that Rihanna was home, but no one was injured.

According to sources, several shots were fired at the house, but none of them hit the inside, only the outside. However, several bullets hit the exterior of the house, as well as a car parked in front of it.

Sources said the alleged weapon used by the woman was an AR-type rifle.

In dispatch audio, officials are heard saying the suspect's Tesla was followed by an LAPD helicopter into a mall parking garage, where she was pulled over and detained by patrol units.

