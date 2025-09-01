International operation liquidated fraudulent call centers that defrauded Europeans of millions

A resident of Dnipro established illegal activities that defrauded EU citizens of millions of hryvnias. He is the leader of the group, reports the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The documentation of the scheme was carried out in several stages. The investigation established that a resident of Dnipro set up the "scheme." He is the leader of the group: the suspect involved accomplices from among residents of various regions of Ukraine, as well as citizens of the Czech Republic and Moldova.

The fraudsters managed to seize an amount equivalent to almost UAH 12 million.

Call centers operated in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Operators of the fraudulent network made international calls, impersonated bank employees, and fraudulently convinced EU citizens to temporarily transfer money or purchase cryptocurrency, allegedly due to the threat of unauthorized access to accounts. - explains the Office of the Prosecutor General.

However, Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers successfully carried out an operation and liquidated the network of fraudulent call centers. The activities of the network of fraudulent call centers have been stopped. And, as noted, the participants of the transnational criminal organization operating in both countries have already been identified.

Recall

