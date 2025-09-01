International operation liquidated fraudulent call centers that defrauded Europeans of millions

$41.320.06
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 4604 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 59206 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 47231 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 84082 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 93394 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 86733 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 72563 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 33874 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24336 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54891 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 84085 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 93398 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 86735 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 72564 views
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM
International operation liquidated fraudulent call centers that defrauded Europeans of millions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

A resident of Dnipro headed a group that defrauded EU citizens of almost UAH 12 million. Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers liquidated a network of call centers that operated in several regions of Ukraine.

International operation liquidated fraudulent call centers that defrauded Europeans of millions

A resident of Dnipro established illegal activities that defrauded EU citizens of millions of hryvnias. He is the leader of the group, reports the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The documentation of the scheme was carried out in several stages. The investigation established that a resident of Dnipro set up the "scheme." He is the leader of the group: the suspect involved accomplices from among residents of various regions of Ukraine, as well as citizens of the Czech Republic and Moldova.

The fraudsters managed to seize an amount equivalent to almost UAH 12 million.

Call centers operated in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Operators of the fraudulent network made international calls, impersonated bank employees, and fraudulently convinced EU citizens to temporarily transfer money or purchase cryptocurrency, allegedly due to the threat of unauthorized access to accounts.

- explains the Office of the Prosecutor General.

However, Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers successfully carried out an operation and liquidated the network of fraudulent call centers. The activities of the network of fraudulent call centers have been stopped. And, as noted, the participants of the transnational criminal organization operating in both countries have already been identified.

Recall

UNN reported that in Ukraine, in July 2025, the activities of organized criminal groups were exposed and stopped. The perpetrators carried out financial fraud under the guise of call centers. But thanks to the work of law enforcement officers, networks in Kyiv, Lviv region, Lutsk, and Odesa region were neutralized.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Lviv Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Moldova
Lutsk
Kyiv