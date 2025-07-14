Intense shooting recorded on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP, shell casings found near power units

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) reported hearing hundreds of small arms fire late on July 12 – another alarming signal regarding military activity that could threaten nuclear safety and security. This was stated by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, writes UNN.

Details

According to mission members, the large number of shots – which lasted for approximately an hour from 10:00 PM – was unusual.

During an inspection of the area in the morning, they noticed numerous spent small arms casings scattered near power units No. 5 and No. 6. No signs of broken windows or other damage were found.

The IAEA team at the ZNPP is trying to ascertain more details regarding the incident.

Such military activity on or near a large nuclear power plant is absolutely unacceptable - emphasized Grossi.

The shooting on Saturday evening, July 12, occurred amidst a series of alleged attacks and other incidents involving drones near the ZNPP and other Ukrainian nuclear facilities in recent months, including reports of a strike a few days ago on the city of Enerhodar, where most ZNPP employees reside.

Director General Grossi once again expressed deep concern over the noticeable increase in drone use near nuclear power plants since the beginning of this year, emphasizing that such weapons pose a real threat to nuclear safety and security.

Any drone attack on a nuclear facility is a violation of the Seven Indispensable Pillars of Nuclear Safety during Armed Conflict, as well as the Five Principles for Ensuring Nuclear Safety at the ZNPP, outlined by the Director General in March 2022 and May 2023, respectively.

We are witnessing a clear escalation of drone attacks during this war, which also affects Ukraine's nuclear facilities, putting them at even greater risk. As I have repeatedly stated, any military attack on a nuclear facility — with or without drones — threatens nuclear safety and must be stopped immediately - stated Rafael Mariano Grossi.

