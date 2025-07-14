$41.780.04
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
10:15 AM
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM
"This water cannot be consumed in principle": details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Intense shooting recorded on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP, shell casings found near power units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded hundreds of small arms fire on the evening of July 12. The next morning, numerous shell casings were found near power units No. 5 and No. 6, indicating military activity.

Intense shooting recorded on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP, shell casings found near power units

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) reported hearing hundreds of small arms fire late on July 12 – another alarming signal regarding military activity that could threaten nuclear safety and security. This was stated by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, writes UNN.

Details

According to mission members, the large number of shots – which lasted for approximately an hour from 10:00 PM – was unusual.

During an inspection of the area in the morning, they noticed numerous spent small arms casings scattered near power units No. 5 and No. 6. No signs of broken windows or other damage were found.

The IAEA team at the ZNPP is trying to ascertain more details regarding the incident.

Such military activity on or near a large nuclear power plant is absolutely unacceptable

- emphasized Grossi.

The shooting on Saturday evening, July 12, occurred amidst a series of alleged attacks and other incidents involving drones near the ZNPP and other Ukrainian nuclear facilities in recent months, including reports of a strike a few days ago on the city of Enerhodar, where most ZNPP employees reside.

Director General Grossi once again expressed deep concern over the noticeable increase in drone use near nuclear power plants since the beginning of this year, emphasizing that such weapons pose a real threat to nuclear safety and security.

Any drone attack on a nuclear facility is a violation of the Seven Indispensable Pillars of Nuclear Safety during Armed Conflict, as well as the Five Principles for Ensuring Nuclear Safety at the ZNPP, outlined by the Director General in March 2022 and May 2023, respectively.

We are witnessing a clear escalation of drone attacks during this war, which also affects Ukraine's nuclear facilities, putting them at even greater risk. As I have repeatedly stated, any military attack on a nuclear facility — with or without drones — threatens nuclear safety and must be stopped immediately

- stated Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Ukraine and IAEA strengthen cooperation: an important Memorandum signed11.07.25, 03:19 • 2853 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
Energodar
