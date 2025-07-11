Ukraine and IAEA strengthen cooperation: an important Memorandum signed

On the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is taking place in Rome, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. This was reported on the website of the head of state, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy thanked the IAEA and Grossi personally for their support and willingness to help. The President emphasized that the protection of nuclear energy infrastructure is critically important for Ukraine's resilience and security.

In the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko and Rafael Grossi signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the IAEA and the Government of Ukraine on cooperation in supporting Ukraine's recovery. - the report says.

The document, in particular, states that the IAEA will be the guarantor of safety during the completion of the construction of additional units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

In addition, support for the exploration, extraction, and production of uranium resources in Ukraine is enshrined, which is important for strengthening our country's energy security. - emphasized the President's Office.

Recall

In June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia plans further attacks against Ukrainian energy, including a threat to nuclear generation infrastructure. Relevant intelligence data from partners has been transferred to the IAEA.

The restart of reactors at the ZNPP is possible only after its return to the control of the Ukrainian regulator: 48 IAEA member states issued a statement