The restart of reactors at the ZNPP is possible only after its return to the control of the Ukrainian regulator: 48 IAEA member states issued a statement

The IAEA Board of Governors has published a joint statement by 48 member states. It emphasizes that the restart of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reactors is possible only after the return of the legitimate control of the Ukrainian regulator, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Russia's continued control over the ZNPP, including the presence of armed forces and military equipment, as documented by the Agency, violates the "seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security in armed conflict" identified by the Director General, and jeopardizes the implementation of the five specific principles for the protection of the ZNPP. - the statement reads.

It is noted that this situation has led to further technical degradation of the station, which poses a serious threat of nuclear safety and security risks for the wider region.

Key points of the statement:

it is crucial that all reactors at the ZNPP remain in cold shutdown mode;

member states strongly reject any attempts to consider the short-term restart of reactors at the ZNPP, as this is contrary to established nuclear safety principles and the Agency's stated approaches, as outlined in the Director General's reports;

any restart of reactors at the ZNPP is possible only after the return of the facility under the legitimate control and supervision of the competent Ukrainian regulator;

the russian federation must immediately cease any actions that impede the timely conduct of ISAMZ rotations and put Agency personnel at risk;

ISAMZ must be granted full, unrestricted and timely access to all relevant areas and information to be fully informed about the nuclear safety and security situation at the ZNPP, and to carry out the necessary safeguards activities in accordance with Ukraine's legal obligations in the field of safeguards;

in accordance with previous resolutions of the Board of Governors and the General Conference, the IAEA calls on russia to withdraw all unauthorized military personnel and return the facility to the full control of the Ukrainian regulator.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko expressed his gratitude for the IAEA's support in ensuring nuclear safety.

Any actions of the russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are a gross violation of international law and a direct threat to nuclear safety. The ZNPP remains a tool of blackmail for the russians against the entire civilized international community. Attempts to launch power units by russian representatives may lead to unpredictable consequences. Therefore, we once again call on the world community to prevent the occupiers from implementing a catastrophic scenario, - Halushchenko noted.

Addition

Ukraine and the IAEA agreed that the launch of ZNPP is impossible until nuclear safety standards are met. Halushchenko and Grossi discussed the development of nuclear energy.