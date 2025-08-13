Indonesia expands international airport network to boost tourism

Indonesia has doubled the number of international airports to increase the flow of tourists to the regions of the archipelago country. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, August 12, the Indonesian government announced that 40 airports in the country will be open for international flights. Among the new airfields are airports at nickel mines in Weda Bay and Morowali Industrial Park.

Lukman F. Laisa, Director General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transport, stated that the new airports need to prepare immigration, customs, and quarantine points, as well as comply with international safety and service standards, before they can serve direct flights.

Recall

Nepal is waiving permit fees for climbing 97 peaks in the northwestern Himalayas for two years. This decision aims to attract tourists to lesser-known mountains and stimulate the development of poor border regions.

A Brazilian tourist who fell from Mount Rinjani was found dead in Indonesia