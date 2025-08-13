$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 16965 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 43310 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 35106 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 61882 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 36754 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 38760 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 105684 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98073 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96473 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45652 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Indonesia expands international airport network to boost tourism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Indonesian government has opened 40 airports for international flights, doubling their number. This decision aims to increase the flow of tourists to the regions of the archipelago nation.

Indonesia expands international airport network to boost tourism

Indonesia has doubled the number of international airports to increase the flow of tourists to the regions of the archipelago country. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, August 12, the Indonesian government announced that 40 airports in the country will be open for international flights. Among the new airfields are airports at nickel mines in Weda Bay and Morowali Industrial Park.

Lukman F. Laisa, Director General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transport, stated that the new airports need to prepare immigration, customs, and quarantine points, as well as comply with international safety and service standards, before they can serve direct flights.

Recall

Nepal is waiving permit fees for climbing 97 peaks in the northwestern Himalayas for two years. This decision aims to attract tourists to lesser-known mountains and stimulate the development of poor border regions.

A Brazilian tourist who fell from Mount Rinjani was found dead in Indonesia24.06.25, 21:06 • 4881 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Indonesia
Nepal