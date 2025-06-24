$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 16632 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 34887 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 38608 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 62524 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 84658 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 111340 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 116726 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89511 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65736 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68592 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Facebook

A Brazilian tourist who fell from Mount Rinjani was found dead in Indonesia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

27-year-old Juliana Marins from Brazil died after falling from a cliff on the Indonesian volcano Rinjani. Her body was found after four days of searching, which were complicated by weather conditions and terrain.

A Brazilian tourist who fell from Mount Rinjani was found dead in Indonesia

The 27-year-old tourist from Brazil, Juliana Marins, who disappeared after falling from a cliff on the Indonesian volcano Rinjani, was found dead on June 24, four days after the tragedy. The route was temporarily closed as a sign of respect for the deceased, Independent reports UNN.

27-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins was found dead on Tuesday after falling from a cliff on Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second highest volcano, last weekend 

- the publication says.

As indicated, the hiking route to Mount Rinjani will be closed to facilitate the evacuation and as a sign of respect for Marins and her family.

Addition

On June 21, Marins slipped on a 3,726-meter-high mountain while hiking with five friends. Initially, she was at a depth of 150 meters, but by Monday morning she had dropped another 500 meters due to the soft sandy terrain.

The rescue operations, involving 50 people, were complicated for four days by adverse weather conditions, difficult terrain and poor visibility.

Rescuers used drones and a helicopter to search for her. An Instagram account created by family and friends to call for urgent rescue has gathered over a million followers.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Indonesia
Brazil
