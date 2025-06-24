A Brazilian tourist who fell from Mount Rinjani was found dead in Indonesia

The 27-year-old tourist from Brazil, Juliana Marins, who disappeared after falling from a cliff on the Indonesian volcano Rinjani, was found dead on June 24, four days after the tragedy. The route was temporarily closed as a sign of respect for the deceased, Independent reports UNN.

27-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins was found dead on Tuesday after falling from a cliff on Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second highest volcano, last weekend - the publication says.

As indicated, the hiking route to Mount Rinjani will be closed to facilitate the evacuation and as a sign of respect for Marins and her family.

Addition

On June 21, Marins slipped on a 3,726-meter-high mountain while hiking with five friends. Initially, she was at a depth of 150 meters, but by Monday morning she had dropped another 500 meters due to the soft sandy terrain.

The rescue operations, involving 50 people, were complicated for four days by adverse weather conditions, difficult terrain and poor visibility.

Rescuers used drones and a helicopter to search for her. An Instagram account created by family and friends to call for urgent rescue has gathered over a million followers.