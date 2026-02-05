India's Reliance buys Venezuelan oil for first time in a year - Reuters

Indian company Reliance Industries, which in November announced the cessation of processing Russian oil at its export-oriented enterprise, purchased 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing trading sources, writes UNN.

Details

This is the company's first purchase from the American country in almost a year.

Trading houses Vitol and Trafigura received US licenses to sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil after a US military operation last month to seize President Nicolas Maduro and a subsequent supply agreement with the country's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

Recall

Reliance Industries partially unloaded a cargo of jet fuel in Italy. This is India's first export to the region since the EU ban on petroleum products derived from Russian oil came into force on January 21.

Reliance operates two refineries at its Jamnagar complex - one export-oriented and one for the domestic market. On November 20, the company announced the cessation of processing Russian oil at its export-oriented enterprise.