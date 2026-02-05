India's Reliance buys Venezuelan oil for first time in a year - Reuters

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 13914 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 13655 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 16246 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 27427 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 58660 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 27559 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 26800 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21722 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14675 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14384 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.9m/s
79%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residentsPhotoFebruary 5, 09:20 AM • 7460 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 20929 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concludedFebruary 5, 12:00 PM • 24814 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found deadFebruary 5, 12:12 PM • 11896 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 16475 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 13915 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 58666 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 66396 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 96348 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 95924 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 5546 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 16565 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 21020 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 43964 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 22586 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

India's Reliance buys Venezuelan oil for first time in a year - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

India's Reliance Industries has purchased 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol. This is the company's first purchase in almost a year after it stopped refining Russian oil.

India's Reliance buys Venezuelan oil for first time in a year - Reuters

Indian company Reliance Industries, which in November announced the cessation of processing Russian oil at its export-oriented enterprise, purchased 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing trading sources, writes UNN.

Details

This is the company's first purchase from the American country in almost a year.

Trading houses Vitol and Trafigura received US licenses to sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil after a US military operation last month to seize President Nicolas Maduro and a subsequent supply agreement with the country's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

Recall

Reliance Industries partially unloaded a cargo of jet fuel in Italy. This is India's first export to the region since the EU ban on petroleum products derived from Russian oil came into force on January 21.

Reliance operates two refineries at its Jamnagar complex - one export-oriented and one for the domestic market. On November 20, the company announced the cessation of processing Russian oil at its export-oriented enterprise.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Venezuela
India
Italy
United States