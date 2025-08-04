Indian oil company bought 7 million barrels of oil from the US and the Middle East after a pause in purchases from Russia - Reuters

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18214 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 9324 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17978 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20722 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38573 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26774 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105625 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77187 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157921 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87870 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30828 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 10172 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 26477 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32275 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28323 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18146 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105553 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157873 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148753 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5612 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28463 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32409 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83081 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103169 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Indian oil company bought 7 million barrels of oil from the US and the Middle East after a pause in purchases from Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4092 views

Indian Oil Corp purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil from the US, Canada, and Abu Dhabi for September delivery. This happened after a suspension of Russian oil purchases, partially replacing its volumes.

Indian oil company bought 7 million barrels of oil from the US and the Middle East after a pause in purchases from Russia - Reuters

A large spot purchase of oil occurred after the opening of an arbitration window for American oil to Asia.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), India's largest oil refinery, purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil, which is expected to arrive in September from the United States, Canada, and the Middle East through a tender.

IOC bought 4.5 million barrels of American crude oil, 500,000 barrels of Canadian Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil, and two million barrels of Das oil produced in Abu Dhabi

 - Reuters reports with reference to sources. 

Purchases, exceeding the usual, are partly aimed at replacing Russian barrels.

Reference

India is the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude oil, with the country being the world's third-largest oil importer.

As Reuters clarifies, Indian state-owned refineries such as IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Mangalore Refinery Petrochemical Ltd - have not turned to Russian crude oil in the last week.

Recall

India did not oblige refineries to stop buying Russian oil, despite Donald Trump's criticism. India claims that its energy purchases are driven by market forces and price. 

Oil prices fell after OPEC+'s decision to increase production by 547,000 barrels per day in September.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Donald Trump
India
Canada
United States