Indian Defense Minister Singh canceled his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh became the first foreign top guest to change his mind about going to Moscow for the parade on the so-called "Victory Day" on May 9. This is reported by India Today, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Singh decided not to go to Moscow for the May 9 parade after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously canceled his visit to Russia. The change of plans, according to the Indian media, is related to the tense situation in relations with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the publication notes that India seeks to preserve the importance of Indian-Russian ties, so it will send the State Minister of Defense - Sanjay Seth - to the parade. He is Singh's deputy.

Recall

As UNN wrote earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War. The Kremlin stated that India would be represented at a different level, and Xi Jinping would come to the parade.

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9