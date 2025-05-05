India puts its air force on combat alert due to escalation with Pakistan - local media

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 45002 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86052 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96300 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143667 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 171992 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203339 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108273 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102135 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102377 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67729 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1m/s
64%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 49433 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 47562 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 37760 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 25926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 86052 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 96300 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203339 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 97650 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 116465 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 26329 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29734 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 38151 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 25928 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 43567 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

India puts its air force on combat alert due to escalation with Pakistan - local media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4048 views

The Indian Air Force has been put on full combat readiness on the western border amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. Advanced fighters have been deployed at forward bases and air defense systems have been activated.

India puts its air force on combat alert due to escalation with Pakistan - local media

The Indian Air Force is on full alert on the western border amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. This was reported by Bharat24, citing Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after the attack on Pahalgam, the Indian strategy is no longer limited to words, but is moving into action mode. Air Chief Marshal Singh recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him with a complete plan for preparing for a possible war.

According to the publication, the Air Chief Marshal made it clear that the Indian Air Force is on full alert on the western border. The most modern fighters, such as the Rafale, have been deployed at advanced bases, and long-range flights are continuously being practiced. The air defense network has been activated so that any intrusion or activity can be responded to within minutes.

Defense Minister Rajesh Kumar Singh also visited the Prime Minister's residence and shared reports related to national security.

In a sense, the entire military command structure is on alert and preparing for any action

- the publication says.

According to Bharat24, the Pakistani army has been violating the ceasefire for the 11th day in a row. Shelling continued throughout the night in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Sanderbani and Akhnur.

The Indian army retaliated in a restrained but precise manner

- reported local media.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that Pakistani and Indian forces are fighting along the international border in the Pargwal-Akhnur sector of Jammu state. This area is located on the international border in Jammu, not on the line of contact, which is quite rare.

And the day before, the Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that a military invasion of neighboring India is inevitable after an attack by Pakistani militants on tourists in Kashmir last week.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Dassault Rafale
Rajnath Singh
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
Brent
$60.36
Bitcoin
$94,351.30
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.72
Золото
$3,328.50
Ethereum
$1,805.58