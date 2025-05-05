India puts its air force on combat alert due to escalation with Pakistan - local media

The Indian Air Force is on full alert on the western border amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. This was reported by Bharat24, citing Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after the attack on Pahalgam, the Indian strategy is no longer limited to words, but is moving into action mode. Air Chief Marshal Singh recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him with a complete plan for preparing for a possible war.

According to the publication, the Air Chief Marshal made it clear that the Indian Air Force is on full alert on the western border. The most modern fighters, such as the Rafale, have been deployed at advanced bases, and long-range flights are continuously being practiced. The air defense network has been activated so that any intrusion or activity can be responded to within minutes.

Defense Minister Rajesh Kumar Singh also visited the Prime Minister's residence and shared reports related to national security.

In a sense, the entire military command structure is on alert and preparing for any action - the publication says.

According to Bharat24, the Pakistani army has been violating the ceasefire for the 11th day in a row. Shelling continued throughout the night in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Sanderbani and Akhnur.

The Indian army retaliated in a restrained but precise manner - reported local media.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that Pakistani and Indian forces are fighting along the international border in the Pargwal-Akhnur sector of Jammu state. This area is located on the international border in Jammu, not on the line of contact, which is quite rare.

And the day before, the Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that a military invasion of neighboring India is inevitable after an attack by Pakistani militants on tourists in Kashmir last week.