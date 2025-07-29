$41.800.02
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:15 PM
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
Increased radiation levels recorded in Zaporizhzhia - Andriushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2350 views

An increase in radiation levels has been recorded in Zaporizhzhia during gusts of wind from the temporarily occupied territories. This is happening amidst the spread of provocative rumors about the ZNPP by Russian invaders.

Increased radiation levels recorded in Zaporizhzhia - Andriushchenko

In Zaporizhzhia, during gusts of wind, an increase in radiation levels was recorded. The wind came from the temporarily occupied territories by the Russians. This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, Head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation", writes UNN.

Zaporizhzhia, small market area, 7:00 PM. While the wind was blowing, the radiation level increased. Wind from the occupied territory 

- Andryushchenko emphasized.

Andryushchenko also added that the situation looks particularly alarming against the backdrop of provocative rumors spread by Russian invaders.

I don't want to escalate or sow panic, but this definitely requires attention and clarification. If only because for a couple of days in a row, the Russians have been escalating and talking about some imaginary strikes, fires at the ZNPP, and all that. Therefore, I ask for dissemination 

- he wrote.

Addition

Smoke was recorded in the area of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The occupiers reported a massive power outage in Energodar and other districts of Zaporizhzhia region, later stating that the emergency situation had been resolved.

IAEA experts could not assess the damage to the ZNPP training center after the drone attack on July 13. The station also has an unstable power supply situation, and options for replenishing the cooling pond are being discussed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
International Atomic Energy Agency
Energodar
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
