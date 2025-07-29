Increased radiation levels recorded in Zaporizhzhia - Andriushchenko

In Zaporizhzhia, during gusts of wind, an increase in radiation levels was recorded. The wind came from the temporarily occupied territories by the Russians. This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, Head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation", writes UNN.

Zaporizhzhia, small market area, 7:00 PM. While the wind was blowing, the radiation level increased. Wind from the occupied territory - Andryushchenko emphasized.

Andryushchenko also added that the situation looks particularly alarming against the backdrop of provocative rumors spread by Russian invaders.

I don't want to escalate or sow panic, but this definitely requires attention and clarification. If only because for a couple of days in a row, the Russians have been escalating and talking about some imaginary strikes, fires at the ZNPP, and all that. Therefore, I ask for dissemination - he wrote.

Addition

Smoke was recorded in the area of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The occupiers reported a massive power outage in Energodar and other districts of Zaporizhzhia region, later stating that the emergency situation had been resolved.

IAEA experts could not assess the damage to the ZNPP training center after the drone attack on July 13. The station also has an unstable power supply situation, and options for replenishing the cooling pond are being discussed.