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In Zhytomyr, schools will switch to remote learning due to the lack of heating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Following Russia’s strike on a boiler house, some schools in Zhytomyr will switch to remote learning. Children from unheated kindergartens will be transferred to other facilities.

In Zhytomyr, schools will switch to remote learning due to the lack of heating

In Zhytomyr, a number of schools that were left without heating due to a Russian strike on a boiler house on the evening of November 7 will switch to remote learning. Children from kindergartens that currently have no heating will be temporarily transferred to other preschools. The Zhytomyr City Council reported this, UNN writes.

Schools without heating will temporarily switch to remote learning. The schools' administrations will inform parents about this through school chats. Children from kindergartens that currently have no heating will be temporarily transferred to other preschools. The institutions' directors will also inform parents about this through parent chats

- the statement said.

At the same time, city hospitals and outpatient clinics continue to operate, and medical services are not interrupted.

The city council added that heating utility workers are making every effort to restore the boiler house's operation and bring heat back to the city's homes and institutions. To this end, teams of specialists are working in an intensified mode.

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