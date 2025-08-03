In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed and three were wounded as a result of a Russian strike. During the day, the Russians launched 517 attacks on 16 settlements, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

One person died, three were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 517 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. - stated in the message.

Fedorov also reported that Russian troops carried out six air strikes on Veselianka, Richne, Malynivka, Novoivanivka, Novoandriivka, and Bilohirya.

"366 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Huliaipole," said the head of the OVA.

Also, according to Fedorov, eight MLRS shellings were carried out on Kushuhum, Natalivka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, and Bilohirya.

"137 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Huliaipole. 58 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, private houses, outbuildings, and cars," Fedorov added.

Addition

During the day, the Kherson region suffered shelling, air strikes, and drone attacks. Two people died, ten were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

On the evening of August 2, Mykolaiv suffered a missile strike, which led to the destruction of three private houses and damage to 23 private, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office, and a building materials store. Seven people were injured, four of them received medical care on the spot, three were hospitalized.