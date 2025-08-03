$41.710.00
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died and three were wounded as a result of a Russian strike. The occupiers carried out 517 attacks on 16 settlements in the region.

In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed and three were wounded as a result of a Russian strike. During the day, the Russians launched 517 attacks on 16 settlements, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

One person died, three were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 517 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

- stated in the message.

Fedorov also reported that Russian troops carried out six air strikes on Veselianka, Richne, Malynivka, Novoivanivka, Novoandriivka, and Bilohirya.

"366 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Huliaipole," said the head of the OVA.

Also, according to Fedorov, eight MLRS shellings were carried out on Kushuhum, Natalivka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, and Bilohirya.

"137 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Huliaipole. 58 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, private houses, outbuildings, and cars," Fedorov added.

Addition

During the day, the Kherson region suffered shelling, air strikes, and drone attacks. Two people died, ten were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

On the evening of August 2, Mykolaiv suffered a missile strike, which led to the destruction of three private houses and damage to 23 private, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office, and a building materials store. Seven people were injured, four of them received medical care on the spot, three were hospitalized.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Mykolaiv