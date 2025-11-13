In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the scheme

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
09:10 AM • 1646 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 8970 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15077 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 18275 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 17551 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 15490 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 52907 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78052 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71696 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 72502 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote deminingPhotoNovember 13, 01:02 AM • 12200 views
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 14352 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 24670 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 20926 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 26510 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 80679 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 99063 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 67595 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 76398 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 143056 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
White House
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 41400 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 42062 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 32728 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 71602 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 71564 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink
FIFA (video game series)

In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In Zakarpattia, officials of the UTC and commercial structures were exposed for embezzling over UAH 6 million allocated for the construction of educational institutions. The organizer and three members of the organized criminal group have been notified of suspicion.

In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the scheme

In Zakarpattia, officials of the UTC and commercial structures who appropriated over UAH 6 million allocated for the construction of educational institutions were exposed. They have been notified of suspicion.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the scheme was organized by the director of the contracting company. The investigation established that even before the tender, he prepared a scheme for seizing budget funds. To carry out the fraud, he involved the head of the UTC department, the head of a private enterprise, and an entrepreneur, through whom he laundered money.

As it was established, the participants of the scheme arranged fictitious deliveries and reflected in the documents works that were not actually performed. Subsequently, the official documents were certified with signatures and seals of the parties to the agreements.

Thus, officials of the education department and the company concluded two contracts for the capital repair with the expansion of a secondary school with an estimated cost of almost UAH 18 million, as well as for the capital repair of a shelter in a lyceum with an estimated cost of almost UAH 2.7 million. In the first case, it was planned to complete the construction of a sports complex with a swimming pool and a gym on the school grounds.

The OGP notes that the roof of the sports complex, which was actually built only after July 2025, was already listed as fully completed in the acts for 2022.

The total amount of damages is over UAH 6.2 million. Over UAH 3.5 million was laundered and cashed out by the defendants, by paying for alleged purchases of construction materials.

The organizer and three members of the organized criminal group have been notified of suspicion. This concerns the embezzlement of budget funds committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on an especially large scale, official forgery, as well as the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means committed as part of an organized criminal group (Part 5 of Article 191, Parts 1, 2 of Article 209, Part 3 of Article 28 - Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty for the incriminated articles is up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Kyiv, the head of a private enterprise and an official of KP "Pleso" were exposed for embezzling UAH 1.7 million allocated for the development of Trukhaniv and Venetian islands.

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv