In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the scheme

In Zakarpattia, officials of the UTC and commercial structures who appropriated over UAH 6 million allocated for the construction of educational institutions were exposed. They have been notified of suspicion.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the scheme was organized by the director of the contracting company. The investigation established that even before the tender, he prepared a scheme for seizing budget funds. To carry out the fraud, he involved the head of the UTC department, the head of a private enterprise, and an entrepreneur, through whom he laundered money.

As it was established, the participants of the scheme arranged fictitious deliveries and reflected in the documents works that were not actually performed. Subsequently, the official documents were certified with signatures and seals of the parties to the agreements.

Thus, officials of the education department and the company concluded two contracts for the capital repair with the expansion of a secondary school with an estimated cost of almost UAH 18 million, as well as for the capital repair of a shelter in a lyceum with an estimated cost of almost UAH 2.7 million. In the first case, it was planned to complete the construction of a sports complex with a swimming pool and a gym on the school grounds.

The OGP notes that the roof of the sports complex, which was actually built only after July 2025, was already listed as fully completed in the acts for 2022.

The total amount of damages is over UAH 6.2 million. Over UAH 3.5 million was laundered and cashed out by the defendants, by paying for alleged purchases of construction materials.

The organizer and three members of the organized criminal group have been notified of suspicion. This concerns the embezzlement of budget funds committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on an especially large scale, official forgery, as well as the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means committed as part of an organized criminal group (Part 5 of Article 191, Parts 1, 2 of Article 209, Part 3 of Article 28 - Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty for the incriminated articles is up to 12 years of imprisonment.

