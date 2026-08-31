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In Volyn, a man received a life sentence for a double murder witnessed by children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The 36-year-old Volyn resident stabbed his ex-wife and her mother 20 and 24 times, respectively. The children witnessed the double murder.

In Volyn, a man received a life sentence for a double murder witnessed by children

In Volyn, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the intentional murder of two people with particular cruelty. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, UNN writes.

In Volyn, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the intentional murder of two persons with particular cruelty (Paragraphs 1 and 4 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

The court fully upheld the position of the prosecutors, who insisted on the harshest punishment.

It was proven that on June 15, 2025, a resident of the village of Poliske, Kovel district, attacked his ex-wife and her mother in the yard of a house during a conflict.

In front of two minor children—a 4-year-old son and a 7-year-old stepson—he inflicted numerous stab wounds on the women.

The man stabbed his ex-wife 20 times and her mother 24 times. Both women died at the scene from their injuries.

The perpetrator was detained immediately after the crime. Since then, he had been held in custody.

The group of prosecutors in the criminal proceedings was headed by Maksym Rohovenko, head of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigative actions involving the children were conducted in compliance with all legal requirements concerning child-friendly justice, in order to prevent their retraumatization

- the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

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Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
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