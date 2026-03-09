In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC vehicle and rescued a mobilized person; proceedings have been initiated

In the Volyn region, civilians in several cars blocked the transport of the TCC and SP and attacked the military. The attackers beat one of the servicemen and pulled a citizen subject to conscription out of the car. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the persons involved in the illegal actions have been identified, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on March 8, 2026, near the village of Karasyn, Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, civilians in several cars blocked the official transport of servicemen of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

At that time, TCC and SP employees were delivering a conscripted citizen who was evading military service.

The attackers damaged the official car, broke the glass, inflicted bodily harm on one of the servicemen, and forcibly pulled a citizen subject to conscription out of the vehicle.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the persons involved in the illegal actions have been identified. Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Kamin-Kashyrskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the Volyn region, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of obstruction by a group of persons of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

The progress of the pre-trial investigation is under the control of the leadership of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office.

