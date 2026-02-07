$43.140.00
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Attacked military personnel of the TCC and SP with a knife: Kharkiv police reported suspicion to a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, a man attacked employees of the TCC and SP with a knife, inflicting non-penetrating wounds to their heads and torsos. The 31-year-old local resident has been detained and notified of suspicion.

Attacked military personnel of the TCC and SP with a knife: Kharkiv police reported suspicion to a man

In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, during a document check, a man attacked employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center with a knife, inflicting bodily harm. Investigators informed the man of the suspicion. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During mobilization measures to notify the population, the man, noticing servicemen, began to flee, and then pulled out a knife and wounded two employees of the TCC and SP

- the report says.

Criminal police officers of Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 detained the attacker. He turned out to be a 31-year-old local resident. The victims sustained non-penetrating knife cuts to the head and torso.

Investigators informed the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 350 (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing public duty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved

- added law enforcement officers.

Recall

In Rivne on February 6, unknown individuals attacked a TCC notification group, injuring a serviceman. As a result of the attack, conscripts fled from the service vehicle.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

