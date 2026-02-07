Attacked military personnel of the TCC and SP with a knife: Kharkiv police reported suspicion to a man

In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, during a document check, a man attacked employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center with a knife, inflicting bodily harm. Investigators informed the man of the suspicion. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

During mobilization measures to notify the population, the man, noticing servicemen, began to flee, and then pulled out a knife and wounded two employees of the TCC and SP

Criminal police officers of Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 detained the attacker. He turned out to be a 31-year-old local resident. The victims sustained non-penetrating knife cuts to the head and torso.

Investigators informed the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 350 (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing public duty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved