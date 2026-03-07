In Vinnytsia region, the railway was damaged due to an enemy strike, and there are power outages

In Vinnytsia region, Russian troops attacked energy facilities and the railway, reported on Saturday the head of Vinnytsia OVA Natalia Zabolotna on social networks, writes UNN.

In Vinnytsia region, as a result of a massive combined enemy shelling, energy and railway infrastructure was damaged. About 900 households remain without power. Energy workers are working to restore their power supply. - Zabolotna reported.

According to her, about 40 residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling in Vinnytsia region. The damage is of various nature and complexity - windows, roofs, walls.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the head of the OVA noted.

Russia attacked Ukraine's railway and ports, an infant among the wounded