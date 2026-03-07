In Vinnytsia region, the railway was damaged due to an enemy strike, and there are power outages

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 714 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 3180 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 31778 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 47509 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 54886 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 42252 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 72529 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29453 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26724 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25196 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhotoMarch 7, 01:30 AM • 29750 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideoMarch 7, 02:11 AM • 14953 views
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing CongressMarch 7, 02:29 AM • 10774 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.05:01 AM • 14158 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with Iran05:24 AM • 5128 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 37167 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 44183 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 72530 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 44122 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 52012 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 1348 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 17601 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 17946 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 35688 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 31892 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136

In Vinnytsia region, the railway was damaged due to an enemy strike, and there are power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

Enemy shelling damaged energy facilities and 40 residential buildings in Vinnytsia region. 900 homes were left without electricity, and no one was injured in the attack.

In Vinnytsia region, the railway was damaged due to an enemy strike, and there are power outages

In Vinnytsia region, Russian troops attacked energy facilities and the railway, reported on Saturday the head of Vinnytsia OVA Natalia Zabolotna on social networks, writes UNN.

In Vinnytsia region, as a result of a massive combined enemy shelling, energy and railway infrastructure was damaged. About 900 households remain without power. Energy workers are working to restore their power supply.

- Zabolotna reported.

According to her, about 40 residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling in Vinnytsia region. The damage is of various nature and complexity - windows, roofs, walls.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the head of the OVA noted.

Russia attacked Ukraine's railway and ports, an infant among the wounded07.03.26, 08:46 • 2408 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast