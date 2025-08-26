In Vinnytsia, a man with a pistol announced a minute of silence: the weapon turned out to be a toy - police

In Vinnytsia, a man with a pistol announced a minute of silence, which became known from social networks; his identity was established, the weapon turned out to be a toy, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

A video about this event was circulated today on Telegram channels.

"Employees of the Vinnytsia District Department promptly identified the citizen. He turned out to be a local resident. He was brought to the police unit," the police noted.

