Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
10:16 AM • 2864 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
06:24 AM • 63743 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 37378 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 43029 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 153046 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 90282 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 78572 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 224301 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 190663 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
In Vinnytsia, a man with a pistol announced a minute of silence: the weapon turned out to be a toy - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Vinnytsia police identified a man who announced a minute of silence with a toy pistol. The local resident was taken to the unit.

In Vinnytsia, a man with a pistol announced a minute of silence: the weapon turned out to be a toy - police

In Vinnytsia, a man with a pistol announced a minute of silence, which became known from social networks; his identity was established, the weapon turned out to be a toy, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Police identified a man who announced a minute of silence with a pistol in Vinnytsia – the weapon is a toy

- the police reported.

A video about this event was circulated today on Telegram channels.

"Employees of the Vinnytsia District Department promptly identified the citizen. He turned out to be a local resident. He was brought to the police unit," the police noted.

In Volyn, a man wanted for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit detained for explosion and arsenal of weapons at home25.08.25, 12:06 • 3486 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Pistol
National Police of Ukraine
Telegram
Vinnytsia Oblast
Vinnytsia