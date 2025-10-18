In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer

In Vinnytsia, patrol officers attempted to apprehend a driver who was operating a vehicle in violation of traffic rules. However, the driver ran over a patrol officer, UNN reports.

As UNN learned, a patrol crew noticed a car moving with violations. The police pursued and stopped the car, but when they approached the vehicle, the driver decided to continue driving and ran over one of the police officers.

The driver was subsequently apprehended. As established by examination, he was under the influence of drugs.

The injured patrol officer was hospitalized with numerous bruises.

Currently, criminal proceedings have been initiated against the driver for assaulting a police officer.

