In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot

A Brazilian citizen committed murder in Ternopil region. This was reported to UNN by its own sources in the police.

Details

The incident occurred today early in the morning at a gas station near Ternopil. A quarrel broke out between two foreigners - Brazilian citizens. One of them inflicted multiple stab wounds on his compatriot, from which he died.

The attacker was detained. It is known that he is a former serviceman.

An investigation has already been launched under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder.

