In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
Kyiv • UNN
A Brazilian citizen killed a compatriot at a gas station near Ternopil. The attacker was detained; an investigation under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been launched.
A Brazilian citizen committed murder in Ternopil region. This was reported to UNN by its own sources in the police.
Details
The incident occurred today early in the morning at a gas station near Ternopil. A quarrel broke out between two foreigners - Brazilian citizens. One of them inflicted multiple stab wounds on his compatriot, from which he died.
The attacker was detained. It is known that he is a former serviceman.
An investigation has already been launched under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder.
