In Ukraine, wards from 8 more boarding schools are being relocated from dangerous regions

11:48 AM • 4954 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 11801 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 13065 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 12654 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16573 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10425 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24414 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43528 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 48642 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29262 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 14065 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 17614 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 20806 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 12757 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideo08:22 AM • 9854 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16571 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 48641 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 31313 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 36032 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 39288 views
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 6980 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 12828 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 18702 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 18097 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 18183 views
In Ukraine, wards from 8 more boarding schools are being relocated from dangerous regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Coordination Headquarters decided to relocate the wards of 8 boarding institutions from Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions. 19 reserve locations in safer regions have been identified for their accommodation.

In Ukraine, wards from 8 more boarding schools are being relocated from dangerous regions

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures has decided to relocate the wards of 8 boarding institutions from dangerous regions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

We continue the relocation of wards from boarding institutions in dangerous regions. This concerns 8 institutions in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions. 19 reserve locations in safer regions have been identified for their accommodation.

- Kuleba reported.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Starosaltivska community in Kharkiv Oblast was approved.

Kuleba also added that since June 2025, more than 160,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories, including over 21,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine