In Ukraine, wards from 8 more boarding schools are being relocated from dangerous regions

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures has decided to relocate the wards of 8 boarding institutions from dangerous regions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

We continue the relocation of wards from boarding institutions in dangerous regions. This concerns 8 institutions in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions. 19 reserve locations in safer regions have been identified for their accommodation. - Kuleba reported.

As reported by UNN, at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Starosaltivska community in Kharkiv Oblast was approved.

Kuleba also added that since June 2025, more than 160,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories, including over 21,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility.