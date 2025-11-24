In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will have power outage schedules. According to Ukrenergo, between 0.5 and 2.5 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 25, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - summarized Ukrenergo.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy