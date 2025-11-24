$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 822 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 4526 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 10952 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 13844 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 21470 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22541 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 15451 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13479 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 11488 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9690 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 30886 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 26974 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 20815 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 20445 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 14303 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 21476 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22543 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 41042 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 66650 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 144221 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 27026 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 30938 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 42218 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 52657 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 54223 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Financial Times

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4556 views

On November 25, electricity consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. Outages will last from 00:00 to 23:59, affecting 0.5 to 2.5 queues.

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will have power outage schedules. According to Ukrenergo, between 0.5 and 2.5 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 25, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- summarized Ukrenergo.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy24.11.25, 10:41 • 9382 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine