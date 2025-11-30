In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules published

$42.190.00
06:02 PM • 68 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 6354 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 12692 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 15807 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 19128 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 28557 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 37470 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 30563 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26814 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23629 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Popular news
Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reportedPhotoNovember 30, 08:42 AM • 10175 views
The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the warNovember 30, 09:03 AM • 10849 views
In Bangladesh, opposition leader Khaleda is in critical condition: her son says he cannot return homeNovember 30, 09:19 AM • 6498 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to MoscowNovember 30, 09:40 AM • 13772 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideoNovember 30, 10:31 AM • 11694 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 32318 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 79007 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 62486 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 70788 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 69219 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 32317 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 41426 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 58445 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 77851 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 109355 views
Facebook

In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules published

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

On December 1, electricity restrictions will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine due to Russian attacks. Hourly outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will continue around the clock.

In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules published

On Monday, December 1, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

  • Hourly outage schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - from 0.5 to 3 queues;
    • Power limitation schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

      At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of the restrictions may change. In this regard, Ukrainians are advised to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in the respective region.

      Recall

      Earlier, Ukrenergo answered the most common questions - who draws up the outage schedules and who should control the fairness of distributing the periods of power outages between different queues.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomy
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine