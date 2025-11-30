In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules published

On Monday, December 1, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

Hourly outage schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - from 0.5 to 3 queues;

Power limitation schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of the restrictions may change. In this regard, Ukrainians are advised to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in the respective region.

Recall

