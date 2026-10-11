In Turkey, a bus collided with a truck and overturned – 11 killed and 27 injured

In Turkey, 11 people were killed and another 27 injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck. The accident occurred on Sunday, October 11, in Manisa Province in the west of the country. NTV and Yle report this, citing Turkish authorities, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the bus collided with a truck near a road interchange on the highway between Bursa and Izmir. After the impact, the vehicle veered off the road, broke through a barrier, and overturned onto its side.

Footage released from the crash site shows the overturned bus with a shattered windshield. According to local media, there are no foreign nationals among the dead and injured.

What is known about the consequences of the accident

Turkey's Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said that emergency services promptly arrived at the scene of the collision and began the necessary work.

We are closely monitoring the situation together with all the relevant authorities – the minister said.

Çiftçi also expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances and causes of the collision between the bus and the truck. No information has yet been released about the condition of the hospitalized passengers.

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