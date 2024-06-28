In the United States, Ukrainian badminton players won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 37363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 42841 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 67857 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 159336 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 206580 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 128223 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359128 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179524 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148448 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197343 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 23271 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 35332 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 42053 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48002 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31559 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 37363 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31987 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 42841 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48412 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 67857 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 8912 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31142 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33222 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46475 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54349 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the United States, Ukrainian badminton players won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18109 views

Ukrainian badminton players Polina Bugrova and Yevheniya Kantemir won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in Fort Worth, USA, and reached the quarterfinals.

In the United States, Ukrainian badminton players won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament

Ukrainian athletes Bugrova and Kantemir won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in the United States. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian badminton players Polina Bugrova and Yevhenia Kantemir won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in Fort Worth, USA.

After they missed the first round, the duo took to the court against the Swedish team of Hoo/Hoo. The match ended with a score of 21:11, 19:21, 21:15 in favor of the Ukrainian tandem, which allowed them to continue their march in the competition.

The eighth-seeded Bugrova and Kantemir played an impressive game as they advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will meet the fourth-seeded American duo of Ani Xiu/Kerry Xiu today.

In the singles, Polina Bugrova, ranked No. 69 in the world, lost to her Japanese opponent Natsuki Nidaira in a tense match. Eugenia Kantemir, ranked No. 176 in the world, lost her opening match of the tournament against Taipei's Shuo Yun Sung.

Ukraine wins two more Olympic licenses for wrestling in Paris 202428.06.24, 00:53 • 20124 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
Taiwan
Sweden
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99