In the United States, Ukrainian badminton players won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian badminton players Polina Bugrova and Yevheniya Kantemir won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in Fort Worth, USA, and reached the quarterfinals.
Ukrainian athletes Bugrova and Kantemir won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in the United States. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian badminton players Polina Bugrova and Yevhenia Kantemir won the second round of the BWF Super 300 tournament in Fort Worth, USA.
After they missed the first round, the duo took to the court against the Swedish team of Hoo/Hoo. The match ended with a score of 21:11, 19:21, 21:15 in favor of the Ukrainian tandem, which allowed them to continue their march in the competition.
The eighth-seeded Bugrova and Kantemir played an impressive game as they advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will meet the fourth-seeded American duo of Ani Xiu/Kerry Xiu today.
In the singles, Polina Bugrova, ranked No. 69 in the world, lost to her Japanese opponent Natsuki Nidaira in a tense match. Eugenia Kantemir, ranked No. 176 in the world, lost her opening match of the tournament against Taipei's Shuo Yun Sung.
