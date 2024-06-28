Ukraine wins two more Olympic licenses for wrestling in Paris 2024

Ukraine has received two more Olympic licenses in wrestling for the 2024 Games in Paris. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine received two more Olympic licenses in wrestling for the 2024 Games in Paris.

The Olympic quotas were redistributed after the withdrawal of licenses from "individual neutral athletes" from russia and belarus, which opened the way for Ukrainian athletes.

Alina Grushyna-Akobiya (weight category 57 kg) and Ilya Archaiya (weight category 97 kg) became the owners of new licenses due to their outstanding achievements in qualifying tournaments.

This victory will allow Ukraine to send six wrestlers to the world championships.

