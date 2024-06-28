Ukraine wins two more Olympic licenses for wrestling in Paris 2024

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76779 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85350 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226501 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139472 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366547 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181211 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149349 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197765 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 76779 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85350 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105214 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8784 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11185 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15441 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36579 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38253 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine wins two more Olympic licenses for wrestling in Paris 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 20124 views

Ukraine received two additional Olympic licenses in freestyle wrestling for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Ukraine wins two more Olympic licenses for wrestling in Paris 2024

Ukraine has received two more Olympic licenses in wrestling for the 2024 Games in Paris. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine received two more Olympic licenses in wrestling for the 2024 Games in Paris.

The Olympic quotas were redistributed after the withdrawal of licenses from "individual neutral athletes" from russia and belarus, which opened the way for Ukrainian athletes.

Alina Grushyna-Akobiya (weight category 57 kg) and Ilya Archaiya (weight category 97 kg) became the owners of new licenses due to their outstanding achievements in qualifying tournaments.

This victory will allow Ukraine to send six wrestlers to the world championships.

Paris 2024: the Olympic Torch Relay has started16.04.24, 14:21 • 21920 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOlympics
Paris
Ukraine
Poland
