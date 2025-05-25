In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian intelligence officers tracked down an occupiers' train with fuel and struck it

Fuel tanks in an enemy train were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

GUR warriors struck a military train of Russian troops in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As indicated, the masters of strike UAVs of the active action units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tracked down and hunted down a train of Russian invaders with fuel. targeted strikes were carried out on the occupation logistics facility directly during the movement on the Verkhniy Tokmak-Molochansk-Fedorivka railway section.

At least three fuel tanks were destroyed. The railway supply of Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been disrupted. - informs the GUR in its post.

Recall

