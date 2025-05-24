DIU: over 150 executions of Ukrainian defenders in Russian captivity have been recorded

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has recorded more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian defenders who were captured by the Russians, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

It is noted that the number of executions on the battlefield is increasing: in many cases, direct orders to kill prisoners of war have been recorded. "These crimes are not isolated cases, but a component of a deliberate policy on the part of the leadership of the aggressor state - russia," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

Ukraine is investigating 75 cases of the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers – Prosecutor General's Office

This trend, as reported, is also confirmed by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. In its report of March 19, 2025, the commission recorded an increase in the number of cases in which Russian soldiers deliberately killed or maimed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered or were trying to surrender.

"Several Russian deserters confirmed that they had been ordered not to take prisoners, but to kill them. One of them quoted the words of the deputy brigade commander: "Prisoners are not needed - shoot them on the spot," the document says.

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz on CNN clearly outlined those responsible for these actions: "They would not happen with such frequency and frequency without the order - or, at least, the consent - of the highest military command, which in russia means the position of president," he said.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the intelligence agency stressed.