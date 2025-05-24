DIU: over 150 executions of Ukrainian defenders in Russian captivity have been recorded

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine
06:14 AM • 3942 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 71975 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 83975 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 61879 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 76349 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 66970 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52849 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51867 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46923 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170978 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
69%
747mm
Popular news

Russian forces shelled Donetsk region: three dead, five wounded, destruction

May 23, 09:41 PM • 5654 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

May 23, 09:59 PM • 20748 views

Trump announced a military parade in Washington on his birthday

May 23, 10:51 PM • 6346 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 10112 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

02:43 AM • 10752 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 71975 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170978 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 265167 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 345398 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 332035 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

Kash Patel

Emmanuel Bonne

Actual places

Kyiv

Kyiv Oblast

Italy

Donetsk Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 10191 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 11681 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 16111 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 25315 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 27909 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Forbes

9K720 Iskander

DIU: over 150 executions of Ukrainian defenders in Russian captivity have been recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

DIU recorded over 150 executions of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity. The number of executions is increasing, there are often orders to kill prisoners, the UN confirms an increase in cases of killings and injuries of prisoners.

DIU: over 150 executions of Ukrainian defenders in Russian captivity have been recorded

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has recorded more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian defenders who were captured by the Russians, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has recorded more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian defenders who were captured by the Russians.

- the Main Intelligence Directorate reported on social networks.

It is noted that the number of executions on the battlefield is increasing: in many cases, direct orders to kill prisoners of war have been recorded. "These crimes are not isolated cases, but a component of a deliberate policy on the part of the leadership of the aggressor state - russia," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

Ukraine is investigating 75 cases of the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers – Prosecutor General's Office 23.05.25, 13:41 • 2172 views

This trend, as reported, is also confirmed by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. In its report of March 19, 2025, the commission recorded an increase in the number of cases in which Russian soldiers deliberately killed or maimed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered or were trying to surrender.

"Several Russian deserters confirmed that they had been ordered not to take prisoners, but to kill them. One of them quoted the words of the deputy brigade commander: "Prisoners are not needed - shoot them on the spot," the document says.

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz on CNN clearly outlined those responsible for these actions: "They would not happen with such frequency and frequency without the order - or, at least, the consent - of the highest military command, which in russia means the position of president," he said.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the intelligence agency stressed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
United Nations
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,959.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,549.16