In the Kiev region, a warehouse burned at night: 4000 sq. m burned

In the Brovarsky District of the Kiev region, a large-scale fire occurred, a warehouse on an area of 4000 m2 caught fire. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Last night, a report was received about the fire of a warehouse with pallets on the territory of the Zazim territorial community. The fire area was 4,000 m2.

In addition to rescuers, Rural Fire Brigades "Zazimye", "Pogreby", "Pukhovka"were involved in extinguishing the fire.

At 04:55, the fire was extinguished.

29 rescuers and 9 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

