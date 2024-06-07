Consequences of the night attack of the Russian Federation: in the Kiev region liquidated a fire at an industrial facility

In the Kiev region, rescuers liquidated a fire at an industrial facility that occurred as a result of a night missile strike by the Russian Federation. this was stated in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

At 17:00, a fire that occurred last night as a result of an enemy attack was extinguished - stated in the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that almost 140 rescuers and 44 pieces of equipment worked at the scene .

Addition

Earlier RMA chairman Ruslan Kravchenko said that in the Kiev region, extinguishing a fire at one of the industrial facilities attracted a robot and two Fire trains.

Recall

The Russian army attacked the Kiev region at night. Air defense was operating in the region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the region.