In the Kharkiv region, Russian soldiers who escaped captivity forced a civilian to drive them to the front

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Kharkiv region, two Russian servicemen, after escaping captivity, seized a local resident’s car and forced him to drive them toward the line of contact. Before leaving the man, the occupiers threatened to kill him and his entire family. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2026, four Russian servicemen with the call signs "Lesnik," "Magadan," "Puma," and "Ibragim" escaped captivity in Izium district. The armed invaders broke into the yard of a private house in the village of Pidvysoke, Izium district. Threatening the homeowner with weapons, they forced him to get behind the wheel of his own car and drive them toward the line of contact so they could return to their units as quickly as possible.

According to the available information, the man drove the entire way at gunpoint, with an assault rifle and a pistol aimed at him, and when the driver turned toward the village of Slabunivka because of a lack of fuel, the Russian servicemen abandoned the car at the exit from the settlement.

Before that, they issued the man a death threat: if he told anyone about what had happened, they would return and shoot him and his entire family. The subsequent fate of the four occupiers unfolded differently. During an attempt to detain two of them—"Puma" and "Ibragim"—they were eliminated. "Magadan" managed to escape; his whereabouts are being established. "Lesnik" was captured - the prosecutor’s office said in a post.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the two latter individuals were notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of the civilian population, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, "Lesnik" is being held in a pre-trial detention facility as a prisoner of war. "Magadan" was notified of suspicion in absentia. The pre-trial investigation and operational support are being carried out by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Regional Directorate.

Reminder

Over seven weeks, DIU fighters cleared 642 hectares in Sumy region. A total of 107 occupiers and hundreds of enemy targets were destroyed, and 29 invaders were taken prisoner.