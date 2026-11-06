In the Kharkiv region, Russian soldiers who escaped captivity forced a civilian to drive them to the front

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
07:24 AM • 11733 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 19417 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 21020 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 21682 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
05:44 AM • 15331 views
J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News
November 5, 10:23 PM • 33443 views
Trump announced a major deal that could encompass not only Ukraine, but all of Europe
November 5, 08:18 PM • 35416 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
November 5, 07:33 PM • 27424 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
November 5, 07:18 PM • 40076 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
November 5, 07:04 PM • 21841 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Ukraine's contract for access to Starshield is nearing its end - ReutersNovember 6, 12:47 AM • 6512 views
Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — KoretskyiPhotoNovember 6, 01:18 AM • 19780 views
I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on IranNovember 6, 01:49 AM • 12656 views
A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snowPhoto04:57 AM • 13889 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 11182 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 19427 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 21029 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 21692 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 40083 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 32002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins08:17 AM • 5270 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 6632 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 11363 views
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novelNovember 5, 08:32 PM • 25188 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 21883 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

In the Kharkiv region, Russian soldiers who escaped captivity forced a civilian to drive them to the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Four Russian servicemen seized a car in the Kharkiv region after escaping captivity. Two were eliminated, one was taken prisoner, and another one is hiding.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian soldiers who escaped captivity forced a civilian to drive them to the front
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Kharkiv region, two Russian servicemen, after escaping captivity, seized a local resident’s car and forced him to drive them toward the line of contact. Before leaving the man, the occupiers threatened to kill him and his entire family. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2026, four Russian servicemen with the call signs "Lesnik," "Magadan," "Puma," and "Ibragim" escaped captivity in Izium district. The armed invaders broke into the yard of a private house in the village of Pidvysoke, Izium district. Threatening the homeowner with weapons, they forced him to get behind the wheel of his own car and drive them toward the line of contact so they could return to their units as quickly as possible.

According to the available information, the man drove the entire way at gunpoint, with an assault rifle and a pistol aimed at him, and when the driver turned toward the village of Slabunivka because of a lack of fuel, the Russian servicemen abandoned the car at the exit from the settlement.

Before that, they issued the man a death threat: if he told anyone about what had happened, they would return and shoot him and his entire family. The subsequent fate of the four occupiers unfolded differently. During an attempt to detain two of them—"Puma" and "Ibragim"—they were eliminated. "Magadan" managed to escape; his whereabouts are being established. "Lesnik" was captured

- the prosecutor’s office said in a post.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the two latter individuals were notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of the civilian population, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, "Lesnik" is being held in a pre-trial detention facility as a prisoner of war. "Magadan" was notified of suspicion in absentia. The pre-trial investigation and operational support are being carried out by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Regional Directorate.

Reminder

Over seven weeks, DIU fighters cleared 642 hectares in Sumy region. A total of 107 occupiers and hundreds of enemy targets were destroyed, and 29 invaders were taken prisoner.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine