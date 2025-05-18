In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 8 wounded due to shelling of settlements by the occupiers

$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 8234 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 77062 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330490 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267193 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124977 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118936 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99743 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121862 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Popular news

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 9870 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

May 18, 12:47 AM • 10802 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 11528 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 21080 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 5012 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 129066 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 380204 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 368088 views
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 59292 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54743 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58804 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69484 views
In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 8 wounded due to shelling of settlements by the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

During the day, Russian troops launched 2,554 strikes on 14 settlements in the Donetsk region. 62 civilian objects were damaged, including 44 residential buildings, and there were dead and wounded.

In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 8 wounded due to shelling of settlements by the occupiers

As a result of attacks by Russian troops on settlements in the Donetsk region, 62 civilian objects were destroyed, including 44 residential buildings.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region Police.

Details

One person was killed and eight others were injured in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region. 

In total, the police recorded 2,554 enemy strikes in a day.

The occupiers hit Yablunivka with a "KAB-250" air bomb and a drone - they killed a person, 18 private houses and a shop were destroyed.

Andriivka village. Five civilians were injured on the highway nearby as a result of an FPV drone attack. Among them is a child. A car was damaged.

Two injured in Pokrovsk. The city is under constant attack from Russia. A private house was damaged.

Myrnohrad. One person was injured and a house was destroyed as a result of artillery actions by the Russian army.

In Kostiantynivka, Russian invaders struck with an air bomb, artillery and drones - an apartment building and 6 private houses, as well as an administrative building, were damaged.

During the day, the police recorded 2,554 enemy strikes. Russian troops attacked 14 settlements. 62 civilian objects were destroyed, including 44 residential buildings.

Recall

On the night of May 18, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones. In the Obukhiv district, a 28-year-old woman was killed, two people and a 4-year-old boy were injured, and houses were damaged.

Last day, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements of Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a bakery and a farm. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
