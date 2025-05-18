In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 8 wounded due to shelling of settlements by the occupiers

As a result of attacks by Russian troops on settlements in the Donetsk region, 62 civilian objects were destroyed, including 44 residential buildings.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region Police.

Details

One person was killed and eight others were injured in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

In total, the police recorded 2,554 enemy strikes in a day.

The occupiers hit Yablunivka with a "KAB-250" air bomb and a drone - they killed a person, 18 private houses and a shop were destroyed.

Andriivka village. Five civilians were injured on the highway nearby as a result of an FPV drone attack. Among them is a child. A car was damaged.

Two injured in Pokrovsk. The city is under constant attack from Russia. A private house was damaged.

Myrnohrad. One person was injured and a house was destroyed as a result of artillery actions by the Russian army.

In Kostiantynivka, Russian invaders struck with an air bomb, artillery and drones - an apartment building and 6 private houses, as well as an administrative building, were damaged.

During the day, the police recorded 2,554 enemy strikes. Russian troops attacked 14 settlements. 62 civilian objects were destroyed, including 44 residential buildings.

Recall

On the night of May 18, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones. In the Obukhiv district, a 28-year-old woman was killed, two people and a 4-year-old boy were injured, and houses were damaged.

Last day, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements of Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a bakery and a farm.