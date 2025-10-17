In Ternopil region, men in a "Gelik" blocked a TCC bus, wounded a serviceman, and fled with a conscript

In Ternopil region, two men in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car launched a brazen attack on a service vehicle of the territorial recruitment center. The incident occurred on October 17, around 11:40 AM, near the village of Plebanivka, Terebovlia community. This was reported by the Ternopil Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the attackers cut off the TCC bus, creating an emergency situation. After that, they helped a conscript escape, whom TCC employees were supposed to deliver to the military unit's training center. The man was transferred to their car and fled the scene.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the incident under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

