In Ternopil, a serviceman was convicted, due to whom a child sustained severe injuries in a road accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2348 views

In Ternopil, a serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for a road accident while intoxicated. As a result of the accident, a five-year-old girl sustained severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and facial disfigurement.

In Ternopil, a serviceman was convicted, due to whom a child sustained severe injuries in a road accident

In Ternopil, a serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for causing a road accident while intoxicated. As a result, a child was injured, UNN writes with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Ternopil City and District Court sentenced a serviceman from Ternopil region to 5 years in prison for committing a road accident with severe consequences for a minor child while intoxicated. The indictment in the case was sent to the court back in November 2024.

- the report says.

It is reported that the incident occurred in May 2024 near the village of Smykivtsi. The serviceman, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, was driving a service pickup truck.

During the trip, the military man drove the pickup truck into the oncoming lane, as a result of which the car collided with a passenger car.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the passenger car received minor bodily injuries, and her five-year-old daughter received severe injuries - a craniocerebral injury, numerous facial wounds, hematomas, and bruises.

According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, a deep scar formed on the girl's face, which required surgical intervention and was classified as disfigurement. In addition, it was established that the culprit of the accident had previously been deprived of the right to drive vehicles for driving while intoxicated, but continued to ignore the ban.

 - the DBR report says.

The court found the serviceman guilty under Part 1 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of driving or operation of a combat, special or transport vehicle, which caused serious consequences) and sentenced him to five years in prison.

The verdict can be appealed within 30 days.

Addition

In Vinnytsia, a 32-year-old driver was detained, who on July 12 hit a 22-year-old girl at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The man showed signs of drug intoxication, the victim was hospitalized.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on July 10, a Renault Master car, left running, spontaneously moved and fatally injured a 9-year-old boy. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

