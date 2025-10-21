In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a road: there are injured and damage

In Sumy today, an enemy drone of the "Italmas" type was recorded hitting, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and cars, as well as injuring nine people. This was reported by the OVA and acting mayor Artem Kobzar, writes UNN.

Details

According to the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, at about 4:30 p.m. in the city, an enemy attack drone of the "Italmas" type precisely hit the road surface at an intersection. As a result of the attack, more than ten cars were damaged, and windows were blown out in apartment buildings.

Nine people were injured as a result of the strike, and they are being provided with the necessary medical care. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene, and tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. a mobile headquarters will begin work to provide assistance to all victims.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration confirmed the fact of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure and urged residents to be careful, reminding them of the possibility of repeated attacks. Citizens are advised not to ignore air raid signals and to follow safety rules.

