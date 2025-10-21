$41.760.03
48.660.10
03:33 PM • 2604 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 10848 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19180 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 14399 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18419 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21310 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21285 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20358 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19121 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17399 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a road: there are injured and damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

Today, an enemy drone of the "Italmas" type hit the road surface in Sumy, damaging civilian infrastructure and cars. Nine people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a road: there are injured and damage

In Sumy today, an enemy drone of the "Italmas" type was recorded hitting, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and cars, as well as injuring nine people. This was reported by the OVA and acting mayor Artem Kobzar, writes UNN.

Details

According to the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, at about 4:30 p.m. in the city, an enemy attack drone of the "Italmas" type precisely hit the road surface at an intersection. As a result of the attack, more than ten cars were damaged, and windows were blown out in apartment buildings.

Nine people were injured as a result of the strike, and they are being provided with the necessary medical care. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene, and tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. a mobile headquarters will begin work to provide assistance to all victims.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration confirmed the fact of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure and urged residents to be careful, reminding them of the possibility of repeated attacks. Citizens are advised not to ignore air raid signals and to follow safety rules.

Massive attack in Chernihiv region: about 20 Shahed strikes recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, there are casualties21.10.25, 16:44 • 1206 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Novhorod-Siverskyi
Sumy