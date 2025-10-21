Massive attack in Chernihiv region: about 20 Shahed strikes recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, there are casualties

On October 21, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region, firing at least two dozen Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed and four more were injured, including a 10-year-old child. This was reported by the head of the RVA and law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, the strikes continued throughout the day, and he urged residents to remain in shelters.

About 20 UAVs were launched from the Russian Navlya training ground at low altitudes.

The Russians are carrying out a massive shelling of Novhorod-Siverskyi. There have already been about twenty "Shahed" strikes! – the official wrote on Facebook.

Ivan Ishchenko, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, confirmed the information about the casualties to "Suspilne", noting that there are already four dead, and there are injured, including a 10-year-old child.

Rescue services continue to work at the sites of the strikes. According to preliminary data, several residential buildings, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

