Massive attack in Chernihiv region: about 20 Shahed strikes recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, there are casualties

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
02:07 PM • 2624 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 9950 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 10060 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14542 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18604 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20271 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19618 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18740 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17070 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0.9m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 12037 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30292 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30659 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 3822 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11173 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 9950 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30662 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 34789 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 42152 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 99237 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11174 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30294 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 24541 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 80784 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 75316 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

Massive attack in Chernihiv region: about 20 Shahed strikes recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

On October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed, including a 10-year-old child, and four more were injured.

Massive attack in Chernihiv region: about 20 Shahed strikes recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, there are casualties

On October 21, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region, firing at least two dozen Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed and four more were injured, including a 10-year-old child. This was reported by the head of the RVA and law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, the strikes continued throughout the day, and he urged residents to remain in shelters.

About 20 UAVs were launched from the Russian Navlya training ground at low altitudes.

The Russians are carrying out a massive shelling of Novhorod-Siverskyi. There have already been about twenty "Shahed" strikes!

– the official wrote on Facebook.

Ivan Ishchenko, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, confirmed the information about the casualties to "Suspilne", noting that there are already four dead, and there are injured, including a 10-year-old child.

Rescue services continue to work at the sites of the strikes. According to preliminary data, several residential buildings, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity21.10.25, 10:32 • 15320 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Novhorod-Siverskyi