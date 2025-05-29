In Stavropol, a Russian major who directed air strikes on Mariupol was blown up

After the grenade explosion in Stavropol, the first deputy head of the administration and participant of the war in Ukraine, Zaur Gurtciyev, died. The version of the terrorist attack is being considered. This was reported by ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

According to local media, on May 28, around midnight, an explosion occurred on Chekhov Street near house 85/19 in Stavropol. Eyewitnesses reported a person who detonated a grenade.

"An emergency occurred near a residential building on Chekhov Street 85/19, according to preliminary data, there was a bang. As a result of the incident, two men died. There is no visible external damage to the residential building, several parked cars were damaged, all emergency services of the city are on the scene. The law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of what happened," - wrote the mayor of Stavropol, Ivan Ulyanchenko, at night.

The governor of Stavropol, Vladimir Vladimirov, noted that investigative actions are ongoing, and Ukrainians are also suspected.

"Law enforcement officers and special services are working at the scene. Investigative actions are underway. All versions are being considered, including the organization of a terrorist attack with the participation of Nazis from Ukraine," - wrote Governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

Additions

Zaur Alexandrovich Gurtciyev - Russian state and military figure, Guards Major. First Deputy Head of Stavropol (from September 23, 2024). Previously, he was the head of the combat control center of the Air Force and Air Defense Army. Participant of the "Time of Heroes" program.

Since 2022, he has been involved in the war in Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who tried to blow up a police unit near Rivne, they turned out to be two 18-year-old residents of Rivne.

Earlier UNN wrote that law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who were planning terrorist attacks in the Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions. The attackers were preparing explosions and arson of military facilities, railways and administrative buildings.