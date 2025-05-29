$41.590.09
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 16050 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39916 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87631 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94373 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105700 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98971 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170249 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73530 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198731 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240741 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

In Stavropol, a Russian major who directed air strikes on Mariupol was blown up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

In Stavropol, the deputy head of the administration, Zaur Gurtciev, died in an explosion. He participated in the war in Ukraine and may have directed air strikes on Mariupol.

In Stavropol, a Russian major who directed air strikes on Mariupol was blown up

After the grenade explosion in Stavropol, the first deputy head of the administration and participant of the war in Ukraine, Zaur Gurtciyev, died. The version of the terrorist attack is being considered. This was reported by ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

According to local media, on May 28, around midnight, an explosion occurred on Chekhov Street near house 85/19 in Stavropol. Eyewitnesses reported a person who detonated a grenade.

"An emergency occurred near a residential building on Chekhov Street 85/19, according to preliminary data, there was a bang. As a result of the incident, two men died. There is no visible external damage to the residential building, several parked cars were damaged, all emergency services of the city are on the scene. The law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of what happened," - wrote the mayor of Stavropol, Ivan Ulyanchenko, at night.

The governor of Stavropol, Vladimir Vladimirov, noted that investigative actions are ongoing, and Ukrainians are also suspected.

"Law enforcement officers and special services are working at the scene. Investigative actions are underway. All versions are being considered, including the organization of a terrorist attack with the participation of Nazis from Ukraine," - wrote Governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

Additions

Zaur Alexandrovich Gurtciyev - Russian state and military figure, Guards Major. First Deputy Head of Stavropol (from September 23, 2024). Previously, he was the head of the combat control center of the Air Force and Air Defense Army. Participant of the "Time of Heroes" program.

Since 2022, he has been involved in the war in Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who tried to blow up a police unit near Rivne, they turned out to be two 18-year-old residents of Rivne.

Earlier UNN wrote that law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who were planning terrorist attacks in the Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions. The attackers were preparing explosions and arson of military facilities, railways and administrative buildings.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

