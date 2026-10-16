In Spain, the organizer of a scheme to embezzle UAH 71 million from the heat supply system of Ivano-Frankivsk was detained

In Spain, a resident of Kyiv region suspected of leading a criminal organization that seized more than UAH 71 million while setting district heating tariffs in Ivano-Frankivsk has been detained. Ukrainian prosecutors are currently preparing a request for his extradition. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, UNN writes.

On October 14, a 40-year-old resident of Kyiv region was detained in Spain. He is suspected of establishing and leading a criminal organization, as well as seizing more than UAH 71 million while setting district heating tariffs in Ivano-Frankivsk. Since January 2026, he had been wanted internationally the statement said.

According to the investigation, the man headed a criminal organization of five people, including the founder and executives of private companies that produced and transported thermal energy in the Ivano-Frankivsk municipality. The organizer was the ultimate beneficial owner of the affiliated enterprises.

During the 2021–2023 heating seasons, the participants submitted inaccurate calculations to local government bodies for setting tariffs: they artificially inflated heat production costs and concealed the actual losses incurred during its transportation.

As a result, the budget of Ivano-Frankivsk suffered losses of more than UAH 71 million, while city residents paid for heat they did not actually receive.

In December 2025, the man was notified in absentia that he was suspected of misappropriating property on an especially large scale through abuse of office. In January 2026, he was notified of new charges—establishing and leading a criminal organization, misappropriating property on an especially large scale, and entering knowingly false information into official documents (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation established that the suspect had left Ukraine back in June 2025. On January 22, 2026, he was placed on an international wanted list the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

Prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office are currently preparing a request to the competent Spanish authorities for his extradition to Ukraine.

In March 2026, prosecutors referred the indictment against the other four members of the organization to court. The trial is ongoing.

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