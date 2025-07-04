In Slovenia, the parliament put the advisability of increasing defense spending to a referendum

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 39226 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 77107 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 43165 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 54846 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 86825 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 182682 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 192004 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 170840 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167370 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103997 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new detailsJuly 4, 10:45 AM • 18923 views
Weeds on the ruins of Shukhevych's estate, which Poroshenko undertook to restore, indicate: his words are not worth the paper they are written on - expertJuly 4, 11:38 AM • 17766 views
UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - PoliticoJuly 4, 12:02 PM • 33433 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 79719 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 72487 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 39226 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 77107 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 73038 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 80254 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 187855 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 123222 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 154525 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 129897 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 131109 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 131662 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

In Slovenia, the parliament put the advisability of increasing defense spending to a referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Slovenian parliament approved a referendum on increasing defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, which could hinder government plans. The opposition and two coalition parties supported the initiative, which is consultative in nature.

In Slovenia, the parliament put the advisability of increasing defense spending to a referendum

The Slovenian Parliament has approved an initiative to hold a referendum on increasing the state's defense spending, which could hinder government plans to join pan-European efforts to strengthen security amid demands from US leader Donald Trump to increase NATO funding. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The planned referendum aims to overturn the government's decision to increase the defense budget to 3% of gross domestic product by 2030. Currently, Slovenia remains one of the NATO countries with the lowest defense spending as a percentage of its economy.

The initiative to hold a referendum was supported by the opposition, as well as two smaller parties in Prime Minister Robert Golob's ruling coalition. Although the referendum will be advisory and not binding, it deals a political blow to Golob's position, who will have to face general elections in less than a year.

European leaders are increasingly concerned about the uncertainty regarding the European Union's commitments to the US regarding increased NATO funding. President Donald Trump insists that member countries spend at least 5% of GDP on defense, of which 3.5% should go directly to military needs, and 1.5% to broader security measures, including infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Golob emphasized in an interview with RTVSLO on Monday that Slovenia has only committed to reaching 3% by 2030, and the rest of the funding is planned to be provided through so-called "civilian projects." "All of this is already being provided in Slovenia today," he noted. "No one ever meant that these 5% should go to weapons."

Poland increases production of howitzer shells amid growing threat from Russia30.06.25, 12:23 • 1755 views

The issue of defense funding has already caused cracks in the ruling coalition. Left-wing parties and social democrats accused the prime minister of bypassing their position by supporting new NATO commitments during the summit in The Hague last month.

Society is also divided on this issue. According to a Mediana poll conducted in March, about 44% of Slovenians do not see the need to increase defense spending, while approximately 40% support strengthening the military budget.

Recall

Earlier, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob called for an expansion of the definition of "defense spending," which, in his opinion, would help meet US demands for increased security spending within NATO.

EU leaders reach first deal of the summit - on defense: what it's about26.06.25, 17:17 • 2497 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Slovenia
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9