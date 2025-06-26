$41.660.13
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Publications
Exclusives
EU leaders reach first deal of the summit - on defense: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

EU leaders have agreed on a statement on increasing spending on defense and security. This reflects a desire to help EU countries spend more on military equipment.

EU leaders reach first deal of the summit - on defense: what it's about

EU leaders at the summit today reached a first agreement - signed a joint statement on defense, which emphasizes "the need to continue to significantly increase spending on European defense and security and invest better together", UNN writes, citing Politico and the decision of the European Council, published on Thursday.

The European Council emphasizes the need to continue to significantly increase spending on European defense and security, as well as to invest better together, also noting the commitments made at the NATO summit in June 2025 by member states that are also members of NATO. The European Council calls on member states to coordinate the implementation of relevant commitments among themselves

- the conclusions of the European Council state.

Details

This, according to Politico, reflects the wording that was noticed in the draft, which welcomes the approval of new funding instruments designed to help EU countries spend more on military equipment amid uncertainty about US commitments to the continent.

"The European Council calls for further work to enable the European defense industry, including small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies, to increase production," the statement said.

It is stated that the European Council "welcomes the adoption of the regulation on the establishment of the SAFE program" in particular.

EU has finally approved the SAFE defense investment program worth €150 billion: Ukraine can be involved27.05.25, 13:05 • 3048 views

The European Council asked the co-legislators to "quickly consider, with a view to reaching a quick agreement, the proposal to stimulate defense-related investments in the EU budget and to advance work on the proposal to address security and defense challenges in the context of the mid-term review of the cohesion policy, recalling the voluntary nature of any such use of funds." EU leaders also welcomed the EIB's efforts and called on it to "continue its efforts to adapt its lending practices to the defense industry."

Reuters: EIB raises lending limit to €100 billion and triples defense financing20.06.25, 10:53 • 3330 views

"The European Council emphasizes that the protection of all land, air and sea borders of the EU contributes to the security of Europe as a whole, in particular with regard to the eastern border of the EU, taking into account the threats emanating from Russia and Belarus," the conclusions state. - In addition, given the threats on the rest of the EU's borders, the European Council emphasizes the importance of their defense."

"The European Council emphasizes the importance of cooperation with like-minded people who share our foreign and security policy goals. In this regard, it welcomes the EU's recent security and defense partnerships with the United Kingdom and Canada," the EU summit conclusions state.

EU leaders, as indicated, will review progress on this at their meeting in October 2025 and "discuss the next steps in achieving their defense readiness goal." And called on the European Commission and the EU High Representative to present a roadmap to this end.

Poland assessed the possibility of an agreement at the summit regarding new EU sanctions against Russia26.06.25, 15:27 • 1510 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
NATO
European Union
United States
Tesla
