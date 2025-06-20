$41.690.06
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
07:30 AM • 3364 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 13015 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14608 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 35155 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 92284 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 94072 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90294 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 93775 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 169177 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71790 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Reuters: EIB raises lending limit to €100 billion and triples defense financing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

EU countries have agreed to increase the European Investment Bank's annual lending limit to €100 billion and triple financing for the defense industry. The bank also plans to invest €70 billion in technological innovation and renewable energy sources.

Reuters: EIB raises lending limit to €100 billion and triples defense financing

EU governments have agreed to increase the annual spending of the bloc's powerful lender, the European Investment Bank (EIB), to €100 billion this year and triple funding for the EU's defense industry, Reuters reports, writes **UNN**.

Details

Sources familiar with the plans said the decision was approved at a meeting of the EIB board in Luxembourg before the official signing, which is expected to be carried out by EU finance ministers later on Friday. 

The new annual spending cap of €100 billion is more than €10 billion above the amount provided by the EIB last year and €5 billion above the €95 billion target set by the bank's president, Nadia Calviño, at the beginning of the year.

This will also allow it to more than triple funding for defense-related projects. According to sources, the amount will increase by €3.5 billion from €1 billion last year and will be significantly higher than the €2 billion it targeted in January.

The EIB is prohibited from investing directly in weapons or ammunition, but it can provide loans for so-called "dual-use" purposes, such as GPS systems or buildings and infrastructure for army bases.

It approved funding for one such base in Lithuania near the border with Belarus, where German troops are to be permanently stationed on foreign soil for the first time since World War II.

European countries are struggling to increase their defense spending amid pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has signaled plans to cut long-standing US security support for the continent.

This also comes just days before a NATO summit in The Hague, where alliance members are under pressure to meet demands to increase defense commitments.

Sources said the increase in EIB lending is also aimed at channeling money into other areas, including technological innovation and renewable energy.

EU officials said the bank, which is the world's largest multilateral lender, is also likely to announce plans to invest €70 billion in the development of European technology companies over the next three years.

The initiative, called Tech EU, aims to help Europe better compete with China and the US in the race for advanced technologies such as supercomputers, robotics, and artificial intelligence, as well as renewable energy.

The €70 billion in funding is to be divided into €20 billion for equity and quasi-equity, €40 billion for loans, and €10 billion for guarantees in 2025-2027, officials said.

They hope this money will mobilize an additional €250 billion in private investment funding and complement the European Commission's broader efforts to support startups and high-risk enterprises.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Belarus
European Investment Bank
European Commission
Reuters
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
European Union
Luxembourg
Lithuania
China
United States
