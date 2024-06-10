In Slovakia, Fico's party took second place in the European Parliament elections

In Slovakia, the Smer party, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, took second place in the European Parliament elections. This is reported by the Slovak Spectator, reports UNN.

Details

In Slovakia, the leading pro-European opposition force led by former deputy president of the European Parliament Michal Szymecka, progressive Slovakia (PS), won its second victory in the European Parliament elections in Slovakia, gaining 27.81% of the vote.

Thus, the Smer party, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, came in second with a score of 24.76 percent, which was a surprise given the results of polls published before the two-day moratorium on the June 5 election, which pointed to a potential victory for Smer.

