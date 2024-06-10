In Slovakia, Fico's party took second place in the European Parliament elections
In Slovakia's European Parliament elections, the Progressive Slovakia party, led by Michal Szymecka, won with 27.81% of the vote, while Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party came in second with 24.76%, contrary to pre-election polls that pointed to a potential Smer victory.
Details
In Slovakia, the leading pro-European opposition force led by former deputy president of the European Parliament Michal Szymecka, progressive Slovakia (PS), won its second victory in the European Parliament elections in Slovakia, gaining 27.81% of the vote.
Thus, the Smer party, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, came in second with a score of 24.76 percent, which was a surprise given the results of polls published before the two-day moratorium on the June 5 election, which pointed to a potential victory for Smer.
