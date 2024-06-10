ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Slovakia, Fico's party took second place in the European Parliament elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Slovakia's European Parliament elections, the Progressive Slovakia party, led by Michal Szymecka, won with 27.81% of the vote, while Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party came in second with 24.76%, contrary to pre-election polls that pointed to a potential Smer victory.

In Slovakia, the Smer party, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, took second place in the European Parliament elections. This is reported by the Slovak Spectator, reports UNN.

Details

In Slovakia, the leading pro-European opposition force led by former deputy president of the European Parliament Michal Szymecka, progressive Slovakia (PS), won its second victory in the European Parliament elections in Slovakia, gaining 27.81% of the vote.

Thus, the Smer party, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, came in second with a score of 24.76 percent, which was a surprise given the results of polls published before the two-day moratorium on the June 5 election, which pointed to a potential victory for Smer.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
michal-simeckaMichal Šimečka
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising