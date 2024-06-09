ukenru
Actual
Euro elections in Slovakia: according to unofficial results, the party opposed to Fico wins

Euro elections in Slovakia: according to unofficial results, the party opposed to Fico wins

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26630 views

According to unofficial results, the opposition Progressive Slovakia party won the highest number of votes (27.81%) in Slovakia's European Parliament elections, while Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party came in second with 24.8% of the vote.

On Saturday, Slovaks elected their representatives to the European Parliament. According to unofficial data, the first place was won by the Slovak opposition party "Progressive Slovakia", and the party of Prime Minister Robert Fico was in second place.  this was reported by the publication Aktuality, reports UNN.

According to unofficial estimates, progressive Slovakia received 27.81 percent of the vote,  Robert Fico's Smer – 24.8% . The Republic Movement has 12.53% support. The Golos party (7.18%) and the CDU (7.14%) have almost the same number of votes.

Smer leader Monica Beneva congratulated progressive Slovakia  on its victory and noted that her party probably won 5 seats out of 15, which is two more than in the 2019 elections, as well as almost 10% more than in the last European Parliament elections.

Robert Fico will be able to return to work in just a few months - Slovak Foreign Ministry31.05.24, 19:36 • 32801 view

The election shows that progressive Slovakia will win six seats, Smer - five, Republic will be represented by two elected candidates, and KDH and Hlas - one seat each.

These results are unofficial. Official figures will be announced by Eurostat after 23.00.

Voter turnout exceeded 34% of eligible voters. This is the highest turnout in the history of the European Parliament elections.

In 2019, more than 22% of voters came to the polling stations.

EU elections: far-right and center-left alliance have achieved success in the Netherlands07.06.24, 16:39 • 17831 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

