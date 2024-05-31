Robert Fico will be able to return to work in just a few months - Slovak Foreign Ministry

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will need several months to recover from an assassination attempt on him in mid-May. This was stated by Slovak Foreign Minister Jurius Blanar in an interview with TASR, reports UNN.

Details

His condition (Fico - Ed.), thank God, is improving, but it will still be a few months before he can fully perform his duties Blanard said.

The hospital confirmed that Fico is already at home for treatment. On Thursday, he underwent additional examinations, which confirmed his positive state of health after the attempt. Also recently, the process of his rehabilitation began, which will take quite a long time.

recall

On May 15, 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was attacked. The shooter was part of a small group of people Fico came out to greet after a government meeting at a local cultural center. As reported, the attacker fired five shots at close range.

Today it became known that Fico was discharged from the hospital.