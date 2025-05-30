In Sevastopol, dolphins are dying due to the mass discharge of sewage by the occupiers - CNS
A massive discharge of sewage has been recorded in Sevastopol Bay, which has led to the death of dolphins. The occupying authorities dumped sewage into the sea for more than a day, causing poisoning of the animals.
In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, dolphins are dying due to the discharge of sewage into the bay by the Russian occupiers. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.
Details
As a result of the criminal mismanagement of the Russian occupation administration, the Black Sea ecosystem has once again suffered irreparable damage. In Sevastopol Bay, dolphins are dying due to a massive discharge of sewage with feces
It is noted that the occupation services of the city dumped sewage directly into the sea. The pollution lasted for more than a day. CNS reports that this caused severe pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding in animals.
This is just one of many examples of the barbaric attitude of the occupiers towards the nature of Crimea. Due to the lack of a systemic environmental policy, destroyed treatment facilities and corruption, the sea in Crimea is turning into a cesspool
CNS called on international environmental organizations to pay attention to this situation and demand accountability from collaborators for ecocide in the temporarily occupied territories.
Addition
Mass death of fish recorded in the Sea of Azov in the area of occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. A similar phenomenon, only with crabs, was recorded in the Kerch area of the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
In the captured territories, the Kalchik River is turning into a swamp, and jellyfish in the Sea of Azov are dying. Petro Andryushchenko, the mayor's advisor in Mariupol, warns about the critical environmental situation in the region, calling it part of ecocide.