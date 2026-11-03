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In Russia, they have begun cutting costs even on the uniforms of security forces, doing away with fur and wool

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russia’s National Guard plans to remove fur hats, wool jackets, and some headgear from the supply standards. The changes are intended to reduce expenses.

In Russia, they have begun cutting costs even on the uniforms of security forces, doing away with fur and wool

Russia has decided to cut spending on providing Russian National Guard personnel with clothing. The agency has proposed eliminating a number of uniform items, including fur hats and wool jackets. The corresponding draft amendments to the presidential decree were published on Russia’s legal acts portal, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, female service members will no longer be issued gray and black fur hats. They will be replaced with ordinary insulated headwear.

In naval units, women will be deprived of black wool jackets, while officers and warrant officers will be allowed to receive summer white tunics and trousers made of any material instead of wool.

What other uniform items will be cut

Most officers and warrant officers of the Russian National Guard will also be left without wool jackets with shoulder boards. In addition, camouflage panama hats, berets, and winter field caps for senior officers will be removed from the list of mandatory provisions.

The explanatory note called these items “rarely used.” The agency claims that the changes are intended to improve the appearance of service members while reducing spending on clothing supplies.

If the president of the Russian Federation signs the document, the new rules will take effect on the same day.

The FSB is also saving on uniforms

At the beginning of October, Russia’s Federal Security Service also proposed reducing the standard issue of military uniforms, explaining this by the need to optimize budget spending.

At the same time, funding for law enforcement agencies in Russia continues to grow. More than 4.286 trillion rubles is allocated to the “National Security and Law Enforcement” budget category in the federal budget for 2027.

In 2028, these expenditures are planned to increase to 4.421 trillion rubles, and in 2029 to 5.21 trillion rubles.

Inflation is suppressing demand in Russia: incomes will grow by only 1% — intelligence01.11.26, 09:53 • 8974 views

Stepan Haftko

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