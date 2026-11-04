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In Russia, a court stripped Nevzorov and his family of the right to use a house near St. Petersburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

A St. Petersburg court stripped Nevzorov and his family of the right to use the house and removed them from the register. Earlier, the family's property had been confiscated.

In Russia, a court stripped Nevzorov and his family of the right to use a house near St. Petersburg

The Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg granted Rosimushchestvo’s lawsuit and deprived journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov, his wife Lidiya, son Oleksandr and mother-in-law Natalia Kolesnikova of the right to use a residential house in the settlement of Lisiy Nos. This was reported by the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts, UNN writes.

Details

The court also ordered all four to be removed from the registration records at the address of the house.

The court granted the lawsuit, recognizing the defendants as having lost the right to use the residential house in the settlement of Lisiy Nos and ordering their removal from the registration records

– the press service said in a statement.

What is known about the persecution of the Nevzorov family

In July 2024, a Russian court recognized Oleksandr and Lidiya Nevzorov as members of a so-called "extremist association" and ordered the confiscation for the benefit of the state of 3 plots of land, a residential house, another building, a car and a 25% stake in the company "Piter-Technoproject – New Resources."

Later, the court also seized an apartment that Lidiya Nevzorova had sold to her mother, declaring the transaction fictitious.

In May 2025, criminal cases were opened against the couple on charges of "financing extremist activities." In August, they were arrested in absentia, and on October 15, Oleksandr Nevzorov was added to Russia’s list of "terrorists and extremists."

Russian opposition figure Nadezhdin was convicted, which deprived him of the right to run for the State Duma18.07.26, 03:16 • 4576 views

Stepan Haftko

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