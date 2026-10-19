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In Romania, a 13-year-old schoolboy attacked a teacher and a student with a knife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

In Bistrița, a schoolboy injured a mathematics teacher and a student who tried to help her. The attacker was detained, and both injured people were hospitalized; their condition is assessed as stable.

In Romania, a 13-year-old schoolboy attacked a teacher and a student with a knife

In the Romanian city of Bistrița, a 13-year-old student attacked a mathematics teacher and a 12-year-old schoolboy who tried to help her with a knife. Both victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition. Police detained the attacker and are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Digi24 reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The attack took place at Gymnasium No. 6 "Ștefan cel Mare." According to local media, the 13-year-old student came to school carrying a knife, wearing a balaclava and a motorcycle helmet. He attacked the teacher, who opened the classroom door for him. One of the students rushed to the woman’s aid and was also injured.

The two victims were taken away by medical teams from the Regional Emergency Medical Service and are receiving medical assistance. The suspect was detained.

According to preliminary information, the attacker may have been looking for a student of Roma origin. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The prosecutor’s office was notified of an attempted aggravated murder.

Local media also reported that before the attack, the boy posted a video and messages on social media. The school’s surveillance cameras captured the moment of the attack.

The school administration suspended classes on Monday. Romania’s acting Minister of Education, Mihai Dîmian, condemned the attack and expressed support for the victims, students, and teachers.

76 people detained in Poland following attacks at educational institutions10.10.26, 13:38 • 16169 views

Olga Rozgon

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